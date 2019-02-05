DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A British woman has been sentenced to six months in prison on charges of slapping an immigration officer on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali after missing her flight due to an expired visa.

Video showing Auj-e Taqaddas purportedly cursing and hitting an officer at Bali’s international airport went viral last year. She was sentenced Wednesday and has decided to appeal.

The footage appears to show the 43-year-old throwing a lengthy tantrum after being asked to pay a fine of $4,000 for overstaying her visa and missing her flight.

She was charged with violent behavior against a government official.

During the trial that began in December, Taqaddas, who pleaded not guilty, said the video had been edited.