JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Opinion surveys two weeks ahead of presidential and legislative elections in the world’s third-largest democracy show Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his ruling coalition maintaining a large lead over the rival camp.

Four nationwide surveys conducted in the second half of March show Widodo between 13 and 20 percentage points ahead of former special forces general Prabowo Subianto, though undecided voters are as high as 20 percent.

The race has tightened modestly since late last year, but pollsters say Widodo, who has had a commanding lead for months, is headed for victory in the April 17 election.

Widodo, the first Indonesian president from outside the Jakarta elite, has campaigned on progress in upgrading inadequate infrastructure and reducing poverty. He narrowly defeated Subianto in the 2014 president election.

Far behind in the polls, Subianto and his team have recently resorted to questioning the integrity of the upcoming vote, apparently setting the groundwork for a repeat of his unsuccessful challenge to the 2014 results.

His ultra-nationalistic campaign has focused on what he sees as Indonesia’s weakness in the world relative to its huge population of more than 260 million and land area.

Advertising

He has highlighted poverty and particularly the problem of stunting — malnutrition in children under 5 that causes life-long physical and mental impairment.

But the government has been able to show progress in reducing those problems.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and other international agencies said earlier this week that the percentage of Indonesian children suffering from stunting fell to 30.8% from nearly 38% between 2013 and 2018.

During the same period, the reduction in the number of hungry and malnourished people, including children, has come to a virtual standstill in many other parts of Asia, according to the agencies that included UNICEF, the World Health Organization and World Food Program.

Meanwhile, the Pew Research Center said in findings released Thursday that Indonesians are increasingly optimistic about their country’s current and future economic situation.

As of last summer, two thirds of Indonesians said the economy was doing well compared with almost the same number saying it was doing poorly before Widodo was elected in 2014.