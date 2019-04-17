JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top security minister and its military and police chiefs said Thursday that they will crack down decisively on any attempts to disrupt public order while official results from presidential and legislative elections are tabulated.

Preliminary results from Wednesday’s election show President Joko Widodo has comfortably won a second term, but his challenger, ultra-nationalist former general Prabowo Subianto, has claimed victory, repeating his tactics following his 2014 loss to Widodo.

Security minister Wiranto, who uses a single name, told a news conference with the chiefs of police and all military branches that security forces will “act decisively” against any threats to order and security.

He said the voter turnout of 80.5% gives the winner of the presidential election “high legitimacy.” The Election Commission is required to release official results by May 22.

So-called “quick counts” of a sample of polling stations by reputable survey companies show Widodo won 54-55% of votes, a bigger mandate than his 2014 win.

On Wednesday evening, Subianto, a former special forces general, claimed he had won 62% of the vote and prostrated himself in thanks to God on national TV. His running mate Sandiaga Uno wasn’t at the news conference.

Subianto’s hard-line Muslim supporters plan mass prayers in central Jakarta on Friday but it was unclear if the event would be allowed to go ahead.

National police chief Tito Karnavian said the Election Commission and courts are the appropriate institutions for resolving complaints about the election.

“I appeal to everybody not to mobilize, both mobilization to celebrate victory or mobilization about dissatisfaction,” he said.

The election was a huge logistical exercise with 193 million people eligible to vote, more than 800,000 polling stations and 17 million people involved in ensuring the polls ran smoothly. Helicopters, boats and horses were used to get ballots to remote and inaccessible corners of the archipelago.

Voting ran smoothly, apart from a few districts where logistical problems caused delays, and was peaceful, a remarkable achievement for a country steeped in political violence.