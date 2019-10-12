DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s counterterrorism squad has arrested two suspected militants accused of plotting an attack on police on the tourist island of Bali, police said Saturday.

Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said a man, identified only by his initials AT, and his son, ZAI, were arrested Thursday in Bali’s Jembrana district.

Widjaja said the two men had confessed to planning to attack police with a bayonet.

He said police were tipped about their whereabouts after interrogating alleged militants who were arrested on suspicion of links to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a militant group aligned with the Islamic State group, including Syahril Alamsyah, who wounded the country’s security minister in a brazen knife attack on Thursday.

The two men were arrested in Bali’s Jembrana district, just hours after another suspected militant, Syahril Alamsyah, who uses the nom de guerre Abu Rara, wounded the country’s top security minister, Wiranto, in a brazen knife attack, Widjaja said, adding that the men were being questioned by investigators.

Widjaja said police were tipped about their whereabouts after interrogating alleged militants who were arrested on suspicion of links to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a local militant group aligned with the Islamic State group, including Fazri Pahlawan, who uses the guerrilla name Abu Zee Ghurobah.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, has carried out a sustained crackdown on Islamic militants since bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, mostly foreigners.

The Jemaah Islamiyah military network, which was blamed for the Bali attacks, was neutralized following the arrests of hundreds of its militants and leaders. But new threats have emerged in recent times from Islamic State group-inspired radicals who have targeted security forces and local “infidels” instead of Westerners.