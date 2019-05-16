ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s insurance commissioner says he will voluntarily suspend himself from office two days after being indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

A 38-count indictment accuses Jim Beck of orchestrating an elaborate invoicing scheme to steal more than $2 million from his former employer before being elected in November.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Beck says he sent a letter to fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday voluntarily suspending himself. Kemp had called for Beck to resign.

Under his self-imposed suspension, Beck will continue to receive his $120,000 salary.

Beck has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

At the same hearing a judge imposed a $25,000 bond and banned Beck from conducting business with his former employer, the Georgia Underwriters Association.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com