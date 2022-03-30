GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Suburban Indianapolis officers fatally shot a woman after she rammed multiple squad cars with her vehicle and nearly struck officers following a high-speed pursuit that ended in the police department’s parking lot, authorities said.

Officers in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis, were responding about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver when they spotted the woman’s car and a pursuit began through Greenwood’s downtown, police said.

The woman was involved in a noninjury crash during the pursuit, which continued to the back parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department. A police spokesman told WTHR-TV that officers blocked the lot’s entrances in an attempt to stop the woman’s erratic driving.

Police said she continued driving recklessly in the parking lot, and multiple officers fired their weapons, killing her, after she rammed several police cars and nearly hit officers who tried repeatedly to box in her car.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of her relatives, the Johnson County Coroner said in a Facebook post.

Police said there is officer body camera and surveillance footage of what happened. The Associated Press left a message for Greenwood police Wednesday seeking additional information.