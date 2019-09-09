INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has pleaded guilty to a battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant in which he and another judge were shot and wounded.

Marion County court records show felony charges against Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams were dismissed but that he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor battery charge.

Adams won’t spend any additional time in jail as he was given a one-year suspended sentence.

A grand jury indicted Adams for his role in an argument that turned violent outside a White Castle early May 1. He and the other judge were visiting Indianapolis for a work-related conference.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Adams expressed remorse in court Monday, calling it “a regretful situation.”

The alleged gunman is awaiting trial on felony charges.