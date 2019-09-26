NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A 15-year-old Indiana boy has been sentenced to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty in a house fire that resulted in his uncle’s death.

Adam T. Hersker was charged as an adult in the June 16 fire. A Floyd County judge sentenced him Wednesday after accepting his guilty plea to one count of arson resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court documents say Hersker told police he’d argued with his aunt and uncle the day before he used gasoline to torch their home in Floyds Knobs, just north of the Ohio River city of New Albany. He and two siblings lived with the couple, who were their guardians.

Forty-seven-year-old Mike Hersker and his wife, Dorothy, were injured. Mike Hersker died July 4 from extensive burns to his arms and legs.