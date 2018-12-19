INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general says his office is investigating USA Gymnastics, which has filed for bankruptcy due to the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal.
USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, is the national governing body for the sport. It filed for bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5 to reorganize its finances while it faces lawsuits from Nassar’s victims, who accuse USA Gymnastics of failing to supervise the doctor.
In a statement Wednesday, Attorney General Curtis Hill says his office has been investigating USA Gymnastics for about a year. He didn’t offer details, although he says he’ll work “diligently to ensure nonprofit entities in Indiana act with integrity.”
USA Gymnastics says it’s cooperating with the investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- Judge delays Flynn sentencing, 'not hiding disgust' at crime WATCH
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- Neighbor who died in October left stash of Christmas gifts for their child
Nassar is in prison for sexual abuse and child pornography crimes . The U.S. Olympic Committee is trying to decertify USA Gymnastics.