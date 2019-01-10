NEW DELHI (AP) — The chief of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation has been removed by the government on corruption charges days after being reinstated by the Supreme Court.
The Home Ministry says a selection committee made up of the prime minister, a Supreme Court judge and a representative of the opposition Congress party decided Thursday to transfer Alok Verma to another government post.
The Press Trust of India news agency said the decision was 2-1, with Congress party representative Mallikarjun Kharge dissenting.
The Supreme Court reinstated Verma on procedural grounds on Tuesday, saying the selection committee should review the case within a week.
Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of removing Verma to quash a probe into the purchase of 36 French Rafale aircraft for the Indian air force.