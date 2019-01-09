NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Parliament has approved a bill providing a 10 percent quota in government jobs for the poor, upper caste people left out of existing quotes for low-ranking castes.
The Congress party and other opposition parties supported the legislation Wednesday, but criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for bringing it months before the national elections to garner votes.
The Modi government unexpectedly moved the the bill in the lower house of Parliament on Tuesday and got it approved. The upper house adopted it on Wednesday. It now needs the approval of India’s president, a formality, to become law.
Discrimination under the caste system was outlawed soon after India’s independence from Britain in 1947. But the system’s influence remains strong.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear' WATCH
- 'Don't feed the fatberg': Huge mass blocks English sewer
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- What air travelers should know about the government shutdown
Until now, 49.5 percent of government jobs were allocated to lower castes.