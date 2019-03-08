NEW DELHI (AP) — India is demanding that Pakistan take concrete steps against terrorists operating from its territory, while at the same time returning its top diplomat to Pakistan’s capital amid an easing of tensions between the nuclear-rivals.

Pakistan also announced this week that its high commissioner to India was returning to New Delhi, weeks after the two countries recalled their top diplomats for consultations as tensions flared after suicide attack on a convoy of Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Indian-held Kashmir.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Saturday that a reported Pakistani crackdown this week on seminaries, mosques and hospitals belonging to outlawed groups and arrest of dozens of people were not enough.

He said Pakistan should take concrete steps “against terrorists and terror infrastructure” on its territory.