COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In the first full month of her presidential campaign, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is planning a tour of the nation’s four early-voting states.

Harris’ schedule announced Tuesday includes two days each in South Carolina, New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada, states where support will be key to building momentum in a crowded 2020 Democratic field.

The first-term senator from California will make her first visit to New Hampshire and then her first stop in Nevada since she officially declared her candidacy. She will be returning to Iowa and South Carolina, which she visited after launching her bid.

While the Harris campaign said specifics would be released later, the dates of her early-states tour are: South Carolina, Feb. 15-16; New Hampshire, Feb. 18-19; Iowa, Feb. 23-24; and Nevada, Feb. 28-March 1.

Harris, 54, announced her candidacy Jan. 21 during a national TV appearance, then appeared at an official kickoff rally Jan. 27 before thousands of people in downtown Oakland, California.

Harris’ campaign has already named Deidre DeJear as her campaign chair in Iowa and Will Dubbs as Iowa state director, signs of how the nascent campaign is growing in the state holding the first voting of the 2020 primary.

In New Hampshire, Harris has added Craig Brown as her campaign’s state director.

