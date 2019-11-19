SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s new anti-drug campaign is drawing nationwide mockery for its slogan that seems to suggest the state is on meth, but police officers say the attention couldn’t have come at a better time.

Local police departments are contending with a drug that is now more potent and cheaper, leading to a surge of use in the state and across the Midwest. The Drug Enforcement Administration is reporting an increase in the amount of meth seized in South Dakota this year.

The drug is known for being highly addictive and police say it’s often tied to violent crime. Officers say preventing people from ever taking the highly addictive drug is essential to stopping the surge.

Gov. Kristi Noem is spending $1.4 million on a campaign called, “Meth. We’re on it.”