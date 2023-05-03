NEW YORK — Most frequent riders of the New York City subway have seen people acting erratically on trains. Usually, they ignore them, move away from them or switch to another car.

On Monday, one rider went up to Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator who had been homeless for several years and was screaming that he was hungry and ready to die. The rider, a 24-year-old man who has not been identified, wrapped his arms around his neck and head and held him for several minutes until he went limp; he was later pronounced dead.

The episode, filmed on a nearly four-minute video that shows other riders helping to pin Neely while others looked on, has led to a police investigation and advocates for the homeless, city officials and others have called for an arrest. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she needed to review the incident more closely but called the man’s death troubling.

“It was deeply disturbing,” she told reporters.

The incident comes as the city grapples with how to reduce both crime and the number of people with mental illness living on the streets, while also respecting the rights of its most vulnerable residents.

The two issues have become the twin focuses of Mayor Eric Adams, who has sent more police to patrol train stations and to sweep homeless encampments even as he has pushed for policies that offer a gentler approach to people without housing and people who are mentally ill.

Any criminal case could come down to whether the man who placed the rider in a chokehold could argue that he was justified in using force, according to legal specialists.

Under New York law, a person may use physical force on another person if they have a reasonable belief that it is necessary to defend themselves or others. But a person can only use deadly physical force if they have reason to believe that an attacker is doing or about to do the same.

The police and prosecutors must determine what the intentions of the rider were when he grabbed the man, if he felt physically threatened and if other riders on the train believed they had a reason to fear for their safety, said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

“The DA’s office is going to do a painstaking investigation where they are going to interview every witness and look at the video frame by frame,” she said.

The police, who questioned the 24-year-old man and let him go Monday night, said they are investigating the death and that the medical examiner’s office has yet to rule on the cause of death. A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney said they were also investigating the incident. Adams declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Neely was not identified by the police but an official briefed on the investigation confirmed his identity.

“There was no empathy on that train car,” said Karim Walker, an organizing and outreach specialist at the Urban Justice Center, who works with people who are homeless. There should be accountability for the death of the man, he said.

“He did not need to, nor did he deserve to die in the manner that he did,” Walker said. “That’s what really scares me, and that’s what really breaks my heart.”

The police likely released the man because they could not yet determine whether a crime had been committed, particularly without a ruling from the medical examiner’s office, Friedman Agnifilo said.

Witnesses said Neely was acting in a “hostile and erratic manner” toward other passengers on the train, according to police.

Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist who was riding on the train, said the victim yelled that he was hungry and thirsty. “‘I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison,’” Vazquez recalled him saying. “‘I’m ready to die.’”

That kind of language might have led other passengers to believe that Neely was going to do something violent, said Todd Spodek, a criminal defense lawyer.

“I imagine that the collective feeling on that train was that something was happening,” he said.

The case raises questions about how people respond to the actions of the “poor, the unhoused and most especially those perceived as suffering from mental illness,” said Christopher Fee, an English professor at Gettysburg College who teaches about homelessness.

“Those bystanders may have felt threatened by the victim, but they were not in fact attacked by him,” he said. “Still, they watched him die.”

Vazquez said that at the time, it did not appear as if Neely was suffocating, but after learning he died, Vazquez became troubled by what he had seen on the train.

The reaction of bystanders reflects what happens to many people when they witness a crisis, said Lee Ann DeShong-Cook, assistant professor of social work at Juniata College.

They “were experiencing various levels of fight, flight or freeze,” she said, adding, “had someone simply offered the homeless man a bottle of water or a snack he might have been able to calm down, reengage his rational brain, and would still be alive today.”

In recent months, subway commuters said they had seen Neely on the F train.

Emon Thompson, 30, who lives in Jamaica, Queens, said she first saw him about two weeks ago around 1 a.m. after she boarded an F train in lower Manhattan.

“He was very upset at the time, and most of us just looked at him,” Thompson recalled. “He said he needed help and kept repeating the words, ‘Food, shelter; I need a job.’”

Thompson saw him again a week later, at about 8 p.m., when she and her 8-year-old son were on a Manhattan-bound F train. She said she gave him some money, and he thanked her “for five minutes.”

Neely seemed tired, Thompson said, and told her he was embarrassed that he had not showered.

“I could tell he was at his wits’ end, you know?” she said. “He didn’t look as if he wanted to beg, and he looked mad that he even had to do that.”