BALTIMORE (AP) — Public confidence in the Baltimore Police Department is hard to find these days.
In the aftermath of a major corruption scandal that brought down a whole unit, a state panel is looking into just how deep the rot in the department goes.
At the same time, city officials are trying to choose a new police chief — the dysfunctional department’s fourth leader this year.
Baltimore is struggling to bring down a violent crime rate that is among the highest in the country. The city is also under a court order to address longstanding patterns of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing.
