A former police officer was charged with manslaughter by the San Francisco’s District Attorney office on Monday, three years after he fatally shot Kita O’Neil during an alleged carjacking incident.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that the District Attorney’s office filed homicide charges against former San Francisco Police Department officer Christopher Samayoa, a remarkable decision that appears to be the city’s first homicide prosecution against a law enforcement officer.

Samayoa faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, assault by a police officer and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, the district attorney’s office said Monday.

A progressive former public defender, Boudin was elected last year on a platform of criminal justice reform and promised a tougher stance on law enforcement.

“I hope the message people take from this decision is my commitment to follow through on my campaign promises, the recognition that no one is above the law, not even police officers, and that we value the Black and Brown lives impacted by police violence,” Boudin told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

“We recognize that the vast majority of the police officers are doing the job well, but when an officer violates the law, there will be consequences,” he added.

The charges come amid mounting public demands for greater accountability in cases of police abuse and police killings, both in San Francisco and across the country.

Boudin argued that cases such as the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, which sparked protests across the country, reflected “the failures of our legal system to hold police accountable for the violence committed against the very members of the public they are entrusted to keep safe,” he said.

“This lack of accountability for police who abuse their power has created great mistrust, particularly for communities of color,” he added.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Officer Eric Talusan and Samayoa followed a suspect believed to have carjacked a state lottery van in the residential neighborhood of Potrero Hill.

When the van reached a dead-end street and other police cars blocked its path, O’Neil, 42, jumped out of the car and ran past the police car where Samayoa was seated in the passenger seat.

Samayoa, who was fresh out of the police academy and four days into his field training, fired his gun through the side window, killing O’Neil.

Samayoa’s body camera showed O’Neil had no weapon on him and his cause of death was determined to be a homicide, according to the district attorney’s office.

In March 2018, the officer was fired from the San Francisco Police Department as a result of the incident, prompting outrage from the police union, which argued that Samayoa’s termination was unfair given the fact that he was doing what he was trained to do, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Historically, district attorneys have rarely brought homicide cases against law enforcement officers. Boudin attributes this in part to structural problems in the criminal justice system as well as a lack of political will.

“The law and local politics often privilege police officers, even those who unlawfully use lethal force, above average people and it is unfortunate that this decision is unprecedented because we should be holding ourselves to a higher standard and we should be enforcing the laws equally,” he told The Post.

His decision to prosecute, Boudin said, represents a “different course that will hold officers accountable when they break the law and will value the lives hurt by unwarranted police use of force.”

Although the killing took place before Boudin took office in January, it is among several other high-profile police killing cases that his office is currently reviewing. O’Neil’s death, which prompted outrage in San Francisco three years ago, is considered by some law experts as a test case for the progressive district attorney who vowed to hold officers more accountable.

The DA’s office filed an arrest warrant for Samayoa on Saturday, and he is expected to surrender to the charges this week. The arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28, Boudin said.

Through the district attorney’s office, San Francisco supervisor Shamann Walton praised the decision to prosecute.

“This prosecution is an important, historic step towards showing that Black lives matter and that unlawful police violence will not be tolerated,” he said.