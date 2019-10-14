DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New images have emerged of an Iranian oil tanker that Tehran says came under missile attack off Saudi Arabia’s coast in the Red Sea.

Video broadcast by the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al Arabiya show what appears to be an oil slick behind the Sabiti.

Meanwhile, photos released by Iran’s Oil Ministry on Monday clearly showed the damage done to the Sabiti for the first time. Its hull appeared punctured just above the waterline in two areas in images taken Sunday.

Authorities in Iran say the ship is heading back to the Persian Gulf. They did not address the oil spill seen in the Al Arabiya video.

Iran said Friday the ship had been targeted in a missile attack, which has yet to be corroborated. Saudi Arabia denies being involved.