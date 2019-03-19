CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has let stand a less than seven year prison sentence for a white Chicago police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald that some critics characterized as lenient.
A Tuesday decision denies a bid by the Illinois attorney general’s office and a special prosecutor to resentence Jason Van Dyke.
Jurors in October convicted Van Dyke for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. Second-degree murder carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Each count of aggravated battery carries up to 30 years.
The February request focused on highly legalistic issues surrounding sentencing guidelines.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway dismisses her husband's concerns that President Trump's mental health is deteriorating
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- A risky business in Trump loans: Deutsche Bank’s affinity for an outcast client VIEW
- Trump targets Biden after former VP's verbal slip
Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke for second degree murder only. Van Dyke likely would have received a stiffer sentence if he’d been sentenced on the 16 counts of battery.