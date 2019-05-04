PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An iguana injured when a man pulled the lizard from under his shirt and threw it at an Ohio restaurant manager remains in protective custody as a humane society awaits court permission to provide medical treatment.

WEWS-TV reports the Lake County Humane Society outside Cleveland says the iguana named “Copper” by police has a broken leg, metabolic bone disease and other ailments and needs surgery costing around $1,600.

Authorities say the iguana’s owner was crouched in a booth at a Perkins Restaurant in Painesville on April 16 when he threw a menu at a waitress and then tossed the lizard at the manager when he intervened. Painesville is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.

The iguana’s 49-year-old owner has been charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

