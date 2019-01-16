THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court prosecutors say they will appeal the acquittals of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and an ex-youth minister on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence following their country’s 2010 presidential vote.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says in a written motion released ahead of a hearing Wednesday that her office “has determined that it intends to appeal” once judges issue their written majority decision acquitting Gbagbo and Charles Ble Goude.

Judges on Tuesday ordered both men’s release after acquitting them midway through their trial on charges of crimes against humanity including murder, rape and persecution.

Prosecutors say it is likely their appeal against the acquittals will succeed and the defendants should only be released under strict conditions designed to prevent them fleeing justice.