MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Juliette has formed in the eastern Pacific far off Mexico’s west coast, but forecasters say it isn’t likely to pose any threat to land.

At midafternoon Monday, the storm had top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was centered about 450 miles (725 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Juliette is expected to follow a northwestward course during the week, roughly paralleling Mexico’s Pacific coast well out to sea.