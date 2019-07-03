MEXICO CITY (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Barbara is weakening over the open Pacific, with its maximum sustained winds dipping to 140 mph (220 kph) from a peak of 155 mph (250 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the storm is centered about 1,860 miles (2,990 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The forecast track is carrying roughly in the direction of Hawaii, but the storm is forecast to weaken to a depression well before reaching that area.