TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A U.S.-Canadian team has successfully relocated about half a dozen gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.

One of two private organizations helping to fund the effort reported Sunday on its Facebook page that the relocation involved six wolves from a second Lake Superior Island in Canadian territory and one from the Ontario mainland.

The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation said Sunday that the animals were captured, vet checked and transported over the past couple days.

The half-dozen from Michipicoten Island were in danger of starvation after gobbling up a caribou herd.

The National Park Service is winding up the first phase of a multi-year effort to rebuild wolf numbers at Isle Royale, which have plummeted in the past decade. The latest arrivals join eight existing wolves.