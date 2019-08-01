BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister expects “more meaningful” debates on migration in the European Union after a “successful” meeting in Brussels.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday described European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen as a “serious lady” who has “serious experience and courageous thinking” and “understands what is happening in Central Europe.”

Orban, who is sternly opposed to immigration, especially by Muslims, told Hungarian state television that he believed that von der Leyen would steer debates on migration toward issues where a “positive end game” could be expected, such as border protection and the need to send back migrants who came to Europe “by breaking the rules.”

Orban supported von del Leyen’s candidacy over Manfred Weber and Franz Timmermans, whom he said were “ideological guerrillas.”