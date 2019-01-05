HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a rally for a 7-year-old Houston girl whose killer remains at large.
Those gathered Saturday were asked to be part of an “army” that will help authorities catch the person who fatally shot Jazmine Barnes. The girl was black, and her family believes the shooting was racially motivated.
The rally was held in the parking lot of a Walmart near where the shooting happened on Dec. 30, as she and her family drove to a grocery store.
In an emotional plea, Jazmine’s aunt Sharonica Watt asked her niece’s killer to turn himself in.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib profanely promises to impeach Trump, and she's not sorry
- A ‘Game of Thrones’-style poster overshadowed a Trump Cabinet meeting. Nobody talked about it.
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- 'We’re not doing a wall': Democrats lay out their agenda as shutdown fight casts shadow
Authorities say they’re pursuing various leads they’ve received since releasing a composite sketch of the suspect. They say they haven’t determined a motive, including whether race might have played a role.