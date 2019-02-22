PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of French students have taken to the streets of Paris to call for more action to fight climate change, one day after a similar march in Brussels.
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl who is being hailed as her generation’s voice on climate change, joined the Paris march Friday.
Young protesters marched in a joyful atmosphere chanting slogans about global warming like “1, 2, 3 degrees, it’s a crime against humanity.”
Morgane De Walst, 21, says “we defend our world, we defend our future and the system and the world we would like to live in.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen
Thomas Mulliez, 22, adds “we continue polluting, big companies discharge junk in our atmosphere, and we are aware of the Artic melt … So something must be done.”