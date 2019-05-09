WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of Justice Department employees have gathered to send off Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Attorney General William Barr and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions were among the speakers at Thursday’s farewell ceremony in Washington.

Rosenstein’s exit from the Justice Department caps a tenure marked by a tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump. It involved some of the most consequential moments of the president’s term, including the firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey and the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rosenstein appointed Mueller to oversee the Russia investigation after Sessions recused himself, and he supervised Mueller’s work for nearly two years.

Rosenstein intended to leave in mid-March but stayed on a little longer for the completion of Mueller’s investigation.

He says he leaves the department “confident that justice is in good hands.”