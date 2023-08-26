ST. LOUIS — The small Midwestern gender clinic was buckling under an unrelenting surge in demand.

Last year, dozens of young patients were seeking appointments every month, far too many for the clinic’s two psychologists to screen. Doctors in the emergency room downstairs raised alarms about transgender teenagers arriving every day in crisis, taking hormones but not getting therapy.

Opened in 2017 inside a children’s hospital affiliated with Washington University in St. Louis, the prestigious clinic was welcomed by many families as the only place for hundreds of miles where distressed adolescents could see a team of experts to help them transition to a different gender.

But as the number of these patients soared, the clinic became overwhelmed. In February, Jamie Reed, a former case manager, went public with explosive allegations, claiming in a whistleblower complaint that doctors at the clinic had hastily prescribed hormones with lasting effects to adolescents with pressing psychiatric problems.

Missouri’s attorney general, a Republican, opened an investigation, and lawmakers in Missouri and other states trumpeted her allegations when they passed a slew of bans on gender treatments for minors. LGBTQ advocates pointed to parents who disputed her account and to a Washington University investigation that determined her claims were “unsubstantiated.”

The reality was more complex, according to interviews with patients, parents, former employees and local health providers, as well as documents shared by Reed.

Advertising

Some of Reed’s claims could not be confirmed, and at least one included factual inaccuracies. But others were corroborated, offering a rare glimpse into one of the 100 or so clinics in the United States at the center of an intensifying fight over transgender rights.

The turmoil in St. Louis underscores one of the most challenging questions in gender care for young people today: How much psychological screening should adolescents receive before they begin gender treatments?

Shaped by ideas pioneered in Europe, these clinics have opened over the past decade to serve the growing number of young people seeking hormonal medications to transition. Many patients and parents told The New York Times that the St. Louis team provided essential care, helping adolescents feel comfortable in their bodies for the first time. Some patients said they were lifted out of grave depression.

But as demand rose, more patients arrived with complex mental health issues. The clinic’s staff often grappled with how best to help.

With its psychologists overbooked, the clinic relied on external therapists, some with little experience in gender issues, to evaluate the young patients’ readiness for hormonal medications. Doctors prescribed hormones to adolescents whose medical histories raised red flags. Some of these patients later stopped identifying as transgender and received little to no support from the clinic after doing so.

Unwanted outcomes and regrets happen in every branch of medicine. But pediatric gender medicine is a nascent specialty, making it difficult for doctors to judge who is likely to benefit.

Advertising

Conservative lawmakers in more than 20 states have restricted gender treatments for minors. Civil rights groups challenged the Missouri ban in a hearing this week, and Reed testified Tuesday in favor of it. (The judge allowed the ban to go into effect while the legal challenge continues.)

Washington University’s investigation claimed that none of the clinic’s 598 patients on hormonal medications reported “adverse physical reactions.” The university said it would not address specific allegations because of patient privacy and that “physicians and staff have treated patients according to the existing standard of care.”

But doctors in St. Louis and elsewhere are wrestling with evolving standards and uncertain scientific evidence — while facing intense political pressure and an adolescent mental health crisis.

An Affirming Approach

America’s first youth gender center opened in Boston, in 2007, after two clinicians — Dr. Norman Spack, an endocrinologist, and Laura Edwards-Leeper, a child psychologist — traveled to the Netherlands to observe a promising treatment for children with gender distress, known as dysphoria.

The Dutch doctors were prescribing drugs that stalled puberty in order to prevent the physical changes that often exacerbate dysphoria, giving the adolescents time to consider estrogen or testosterone treatments later on.

Transgender children have high rates of anxiety, depression and suicide attempts. The Dutch found that for a specific group — adolescents with no severe psychiatric disorders who had experienced gender dysphoria since early childhood — their depression lessened after taking puberty blockers.

Advertising

When Spack and Edwards-Leeper opened the Boston clinic, they hewed closely to the Dutch approach. Similar clinics opened around the country, diverging over time from the strict Dutch protocols into an affirming approach that prioritized a child’s inner sense of gender.

In 2012, parents in St. Louis began lobbying leaders of the children’s hospital to set up an affirming clinic. The parents invited Spack to talk about his experience in Boston.

“In Missouri, there were no knowledgeable doctors on this subject,” said Kim Hutton, a founder of the group, called TransParent. “It was left to the parents to try to figure it out.”

The clinic opened in 2017, led by Dr. Christopher Lewis, a pediatric endocrinologist, and Dr. Sarah Garwood, an adolescent medicine specialist. When Reed arrived, in 2018, she was the clinic’s only full-time employee. Eventually, the clinic would have about nine staff members, most part-time.

It’s clear the St. Louis clinic benefited many adolescents: Eighteen patients and parents said their experiences there were overwhelmingly positive.

Hutton’s son is now in college and said he was grateful he transitioned. “I have normal-people problems, which is all that I ever wanted,” he said.

Sponsored

Another patient, Chris, now 19, felt “drastically improved” after taking testosterone, he said. At 17, he went to a surgeon in Ohio for a mastectomy.

Becky Hormuth, a teacher, praised the center’s doctors for their approach to her son’s mental health. Now, at 16, her son is “better than he’s ever been,” Hormuth said.

The Red Flag List

When Reed, 43, began working at the clinic, she considered herself a fierce champion of the gender-affirming model. Her husband, a transgender man, had shown her how essential gender-affirming care could be.

Reed’s job at the clinic was akin to that of a social worker — collecting medical histories, triaging appointments and supporting patients.

Her doubts about the affirming model arose in 2019, she said, after hearing from an upset patient who regretted their medical transition. She grew more concerned in 2020 as more new patients sought the clinic’s help, many with psychological problems exacerbated by the pandemic. The St. Louis center relied heavily on outside therapists to vet patients, emails show.

Frustrated that the clinic had no system to keep track of patient outcomes, Reed and the clinic’s nurse, Karen Hamon, kept a private spreadsheet, which they called the “red flag list.” (Hamon and other clinic employees declined to comment.)

Advertising

The list eventually included 60 adolescents with complex psychiatric diagnoses, a shifting sense of gender or complicated family situations. They tallied 16 patients who they knew had detransitioned, meaning they had changed their gender identity or stopped hormone treatments.

The Times independently found a St. Louis patient who detransitioned, Alex, who posted on Reddit last year to “give a warning” about the clinic. Alex arrived at the center in late 2017 at age 15, she said, after identifying as transgender for three years.

Alex was prescribed testosterone, she said, after one appointment with Lewis. “There was no actual speaking to a psychiatrist or another therapist or even a case worker,” she wrote on Reddit.

After three years on the hormone, she told the clinic she was stopping her testosterone injections. The nurse was dismissive, she recalled, and said there was no need for any follow-ups.

The number of people who detransition or discontinue gender treatments is not precisely known. Small studies with differing definitions and methodologies have found rates ranging from 2% to 30%.

Overwhelmed

Nearly 15 years after bringing the Dutch approach to America, Edwards-Leeper warned in a November 2021 Washington Post opinion piece that U.S. gender clinics were prescribing hormones to some children who needed mental health support first.

Advertising

“We may be harming some of the young people we strive to support,” she wrote.

By the end of 2021, emails show, the St. Louis clinic was getting calls from four or five new patients every day — a sharp rise from 2018, when it saw that many over the course of a month. Other parts of the St. Louis hospital were also seeing more transgender patients.

In August and September of 2022, ER staff shared concerns about their own experiences with their young transgender patients, which Hamon later relayed to her team and university administrators.

The ER staff, she wrote in an email, had been seeing more transgender adolescents experiencing mental health crises. “They aren’t sure why patients aren’t required to continue in counseling if they are continuing hormones,” Hamon added. And they were concerned that “no one is ever told no.”

As similar mental health issues bubbled up worldwide, the international professional association for transgender medicine published specific guidelines for adolescents for the first time. The new “standards of care” said adolescents should question their gender for “several years” and undergo rigorous mental health evaluations before starting hormonal drugs.

Washington University said its clinic prioritized mental health care and that licensed external therapists “make a vital contribution to that effort.” It also said “patients have ongoing relationships with mental health providers.”

Advertising

Some former staff members said the clinic was doing the best it could for patients with complex psychiatric histories. Cate Hensley, a social worker who interned at the clinic from 2020 to 2021, said U.S. hospitals and health insurers invested far too little in mental health.

“This center is providing ethical care in an unethical system,” Hensley said.

Political Agendas

By the end of last year, Republican lawmakers in Missouri had turned gender care for minors into a rallying cry. And Reed, formerly a staunch defender of the affirming model, had become openly skeptical of it. In November, she left the gender clinic.

Hamon raised doubts as well, according to text messages and emails provided by Reed. In January, she emailed an administrator to explain why she did not want a management role at the center. “You know I have struggled with ethical dilemmas about how we do things for quite some time,” Hamon wrote.

Shortly thereafter, Reed her complaint with the state and publicized her allegations.

Reed said she supported the rights of transgender adults like her husband. Still, Reed does not deny that her views have hardened and become political: “I support a national moratorium on the medicalization of kids,” she said.

The attorney general’s investigation into the clinic’s practices is ongoing, as is an inquiry by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. Missouri’s ban of gender care for minors will begin Aug. 28 unless the hearing this week results in a preliminary injunction.