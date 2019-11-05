HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Democratic mayor is testing whether he can win a second term by tapping into President Donald Trump’s deep unpopularity in the biggest city in Texas.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s main rival in Tuesday’s election is millionaire lawyer Tony Buzbee, who held a fundraiser for Trump in 2016 and later donated $500,000 to the president’s inauguration committee.

Turner has emphasized Buzbee’s past support for Trump while ignoring most of his other challengers in the nonpartisan mayoral race.

Buzbee has pushed back on the Trump comparisons while accusing Turner of allowing violent crime to rise and failing to protect the city from the next big hurricane. Turner has denied those accusations.

Turner needs more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.