WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee says a former Trump administration official who was a vital witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was blocked by the White House from answering more than 200 of its questions.

The Democratic-led panel on Monday released written responses provided by Annie Donaldson, who served as chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Mueller interviewed Donaldson as he examined potential obstruction of justice by Trump. Mueller’s report repeatedly references handwritten notes Donaldson took of key moments.

Donaldson agreed to answer questions in writing from the Judiciary Committee. But the panel notes that for more than 200 questions, she replied that the White House had instructed her not to answer because of “constitutionally-based Executive Branch confidentiality interests that are implicated.”