WASHINGTON (AP) — New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been cautious about whether her Democratic majority would ever impeach President Donald Trump. But at least one of her members is already ready to move forward.

California Rep. Brad Sherman is expected to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Thursday, the first day of the new Congress.

Sherman and a handful of other Democrats pushed resolutions to impeach Trump in the last Congress. The House blocked those resolutions twice, with the help of Democrats who said the effort was premature. Pelosi hasn’t ruled out impeachment but has called it a “divisive activity” that needs support from both parties.

Also Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Democrats introduced legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired. Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller’s Russia investigation.