CHICAGO (AP) — A hot weekend in Chicago has gotten off to a violent start, with more than a dozen people wounded and two killed in shootings throughout the city.

WBBM-TV reports that 19 people were shot overnight, including six people who were wounded in a 3:30 a.m. shootout between two groups outside the Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park, on the city’s North Side.

Police say one group was leaving the lakefront and another was arriving when an argument started. Shots were fired by individuals in both groups. No arrests have been made.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that two men died in separate shootings Friday night on the city’s South Side.

A 14-year-old girl was struck in the foot and arm about 9:45 p.m. Friday when someone fired shots into a group of people on the city’s West Side.

Temperatures in Chicago were expected to reach 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34.4 degrees Celsius) Saturday.