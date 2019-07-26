VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman charged with attempting to kill her two children by putting prescription drugs in their ice cream in 2013 will soon be released from a state psychiatric hospital.

Lorita Aiken was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Circuit Judge Les Lilley heard from three psychologists and a psychiatrist who testified Wednesday that they believe Aiken no longer poses a danger to herself or others.

The judge said Aiken can be released from Eastern State Hospital to live in a transitional group home.

She will be required to continue receiving therapy and won’t be allowed to contact her children unless a juvenile court judge approves it. The children live in North Carolina with their father.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com