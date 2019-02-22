COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio hospital system investigating a doctor accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of patients says five who died may have received excessive doses when there still was a chance to improve their conditions with treatment.
The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said Friday it’s notifying those patients’ families.
Mount Carmel also found one more patient who received a potentially fatal dose, bringing that total to 29 patients over several years. It says six other people received doses that were excessive but not likely fatal.
Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) was fired in December. His lawyers aren’t commenting.
Mount Carmel apologized , put 23 other employees on leave and says it changed its medication protocols to prevent similar situations.
Husel and the hospital face at least 19 related wrongful death lawsuits .