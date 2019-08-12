GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland are searching for a man and a girl missing since Sunday after their car was swept away by a flash flood caused by heavy rain in the Swiss Alps.

Police in the southern canton (state) of Valais said Monday they have little hope of finding the 37-year-old man and the 6-year-old girl alive. More than 70 rescuers including a helicopter crew searched for them through the night.

Videos posted online showed a wave of water, mud and debris crashing down the Losentze River near the village of Chamoson.

Authorities say a second car that was also swept away has been found, but nobody was inside that vehicle.