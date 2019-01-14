HONOLULU (AP) — The city of Honolulu’s chief legal officer has received a target letter linked to an ongoing federal corruption investigation.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell says Corporation Counsel Donna Leong is taking a paid leave of absence, effective Monday.
The grand jury investigation has already resulted in corruption-related charges against a retired Honolulu police chief and his wife, a former deputy prosecutor. Prosecutors say the couple framed an uncle for stealing their mailbox.
Caldwell says Leong’s letter from the FBI has to do with the separation agreement she negotiated when Chief Louis Kealoha retired after receiving a target letter. Leong’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
Last month, Chasid Sapolu, Honolulu’s second-highest-ranking prosecutor, announced a leave of absence after receiving a subject letter, which is less serious than a target letter.