HONG KONG (AP) — Demonstrators in Hong Kong are planning a march to the U.S. Embassy to drum up international support for their months-long protest movement.

Sunday’s march from a central park to the embassy comes a day after attempts to disrupt transportation to the city’s international airport failed and follows more violence between police and protesters overnight.

The protests have continued despite the government’s announcement last week that it will withdraw the extradition bill that sparked the demonstrations in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The protesters have since widened their demands to include other issues, such as greater democracy in the former British colony.

The U.S. State Department said Friday that Beijing has undertaken a propaganda campaign “falsely accusing the United States of fomenting unrest in Hong Kong.”