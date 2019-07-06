HONG KONG (AP) — A vigil is being held in Hong Kong for a woman who fell to her death this week, one of three apparent suicides linked to ongoing protests over fears that freedoms are being eroded in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

A mostly youthful gathering placed lit candles and incense Saturday night in a square in central Hong Kong.

Hong Kong media say the woman left a message on Facebook before she died that wished for the protesters’ success but said she could not carry on.

The three deaths have raised concerns about the possibility of copycat suicides among other disaffected people.

Protesters are planning to march Sunday to a train station that connects to mainland China. They oppose a now-suspended proposal to allow the extradition of suspects to the mainland.