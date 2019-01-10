PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man named as a person of interest in multiple homicides in Delaware remains on the loose, a day after a wild police chase crossed into Pennsylvania and caused two separate crashes that injured several people including officers and a 3-year-old boy.
The boy’s mother tells KYW-TV the family was traveling on Interstate 95 from Baltimore to New York City for a birthday celebration when their car was hit.
Meghan Stone-Kirts says all five people in the car were hurt, but her 3-year-old son David Tillman was seriously injured. He’s in critical condition at Children’s Hospital with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed and a spinal injury.
Philadelphia police say they’re still searching for 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson, who fled the second crash scene at a busy intersection in the city.
