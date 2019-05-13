COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Holocaust survivor welcomed to her suburban Detroit home a former soldier whose U.S. Army unit liberated the German concentration camp where she was being held.

Sophie Tajch Klisman (SOH’-fee TIHK’ KLIS’-mehn) on Monday greeted Doug Harvey with a hug and thanked the 95-year-old for taking part in the 1945 liberation of the Salzwedel camp, telling him: “You gave me my life.”

Harvey said he “can’t take credit for the entire 15,000 guys in” his 84th Infantry Division, to which Klisman replied: “But you were one of them … and I’m very fortunate to meet you.”

The two then went inside the 89-year-old Klisman’s house in Commerce Township and chatted with reporters about their experiences during World War II.

Harvey, of nearby Sterling Heights, learned about Klisman, who is from Poland, while reading a recent article about her in a newspaper.