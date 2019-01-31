BERLIN (AP) — A prominent Holocaust survivor has called Germany a bulwark against intolerance, saying the country has changed a lot from the Germany that murdered 6 million Jews in gas chambers.
Speaking Thursday at a special parliamentary session commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, Israeli historian Saul Friedlaender asked Germans to “continue fighting for tolerance and inclusiveness, humanity and freedom, in short for true democracy.”
The 86-year-old, who survived the Shoah in a Catholic boarding school in France and whose parents were killed in Auschwitz, warned that anti-Semitism and authoritarian regimes are on the rise again.
Friedlaender said he first hesitated whether he should speak in German parliament but then agreed because “since the war, Germany has become a bulwark against the threats I’ve mentioned.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier