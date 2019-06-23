ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A hockey stick used by a 1980 Team USA hockey player from Michigan has resurfaced nearly four decades after it disappeared.

The stick belonged to Mark Wells. The Olympic gold medalist gave it to the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena in 1980, the last time it was seen.

The Macomb Daily reports that St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby recently announced that the stick had been returned to him. He declined to give details.

He says he’s happy to have it back. He plans to display it at the civic arena, as was intended 39 years ago.

Each team member received a stick autographed by the players and coach. The team defeated the Soviet Union’s national team.

Wells played 29 games for Team USA, scoring 9 goals and 7 assists.