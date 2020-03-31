BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — High winds toppled trees in central Alabama on Tuesday, blocking roads and causing power outages as utility lines fell.

The National Weather Service reported multiple trees were down around Birmingham’s southern suburbs, and more than 10,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Alabama and Mississippi. Winds up to 60 mph (97 kph) were possible, the agency said.

Forecasters issued tornado warnings and a tornado watch as storms moved eastward toward the Atlanta area. No injuries or touchdowns were confirmed, but the weather service said the threat would continue through late afternoon.

Temperatures were expected to fall into the mid-40s overnight after storms passed, the weather service said.