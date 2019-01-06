Share story

By
The Associated Press

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit has returned to competition.

Andrew Johnson wrestled Saturday for the first time more than two weeks. The Buena (BYOO’-nah) Regional student lost by a 6-2 decision to Clayton/Glassboro wrestler Jaden Hinton in a 120-pound bout that opened a tournament.

Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19. Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn’t do.

Maloney hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Johnson, who still wears his hair in short, thin dreadlocks, wrestled Saturday without a hair cover. It wasn’t clear if he had to make any adjustments to stay within the rules.

The Associated Press