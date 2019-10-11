WENDELL, N.C. (AP) — A black student at a North Carolina high school infiltrated and exposed a racist student online chat, but it’s unclear if everyone in the chat is facing consequences.

The News & Observer reports 14-year-old Cenayia Edwards uncovered slur laden conversations about killing black people and reviving slavery. The chat involved two students at Edward’s East Wake High and five others at Johnston County’s Corinth Holders High.

Edwards and her family say East Wake High Principal Stacey Alston told them he’s not disciplining anyone. County school officials on Thursday said federal student privacy laws prevent them from saying if disciplinary action was taken. In the past, district officials have revealed when students were disciplined for racist behavior.

Meanwhile, Johnston County school officials said the principal “issued consequences” and parents were notified.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com