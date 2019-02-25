WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says federal courts can’t count the vote of a judge who has died before a decision is issued.

The high court said in an unsigned opinion Monday that “federal judges are appointed for life, not for eternity.”

The case the court was ruling on involved Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He died on March 29, 2018 but was listed as the author of a decision issued 11 days after he died.

The court says that without Reinhardt’s vote the opinion was only approved by 5 of the 10 judges hearing the case.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Ninth Circuit for reconsideration. The case involved the federal Equal Pay Act.