WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says federal courts can’t count the vote of a judge who has died before a decision is issued.
The high court said in an unsigned opinion Monday that “federal judges are appointed for life, not for eternity.”
The case the court was ruling on involved Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He died on March 29, 2018 but was listed as the author of a decision issued 11 days after he died.
The court says that without Reinhardt’s vote the opinion was only approved by 5 of the 10 judges hearing the case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston VIEW
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Ninth Circuit for reconsideration. The case involved the federal Equal Pay Act.