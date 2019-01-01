BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The self-styled Libyan National Army says its forces have freed nearly 20 people who were kidnapped by Islamic State group militants during attacks in central Libya.

Spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmari said Tuesday that clashes erupted late Monday between LNA forces, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, and IS militants in Ghadwua village, 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the southern city of Sabha.

A military official says at least 21 people were kidnapped from the towns of al-Fuqaha and Tazerbu last month; two of them managed to flee and reported the locations of the others. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

He says IS militants were holding the remaining 19 people in containers on farmland and that clashes killed a soldier.