BEIRUT (AP) — The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah is brushing off U.S. concerns about the health minister his group named to the new government, calling the official a “trusted brother” who will serve all Lebanese.
Hassan Nasrallah stressed Monday that Jamil Jabbak is not a member of the militant group, which Washington sanctions as a terrorist organization. He is one of three ministers named by the group.
The new government was formed last week after a nearly nine-month deadlock. Jabbak was Nasrallah’s personal physician at one point.
Washington urged the government to ensure that Hezbollah does not benefit from its resources.
Nasrallah says his group’s “religious and legal obligations” guarantee against abuse of public funds.
He says the group would ensure Jabbak’s success, including donating Hezbollah funds to the ministry.