BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group is calling on his supporters to donate funds as it comes under tighter sanctions from western countries.

The rare call came during a televised speech Friday by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a few days after Britain joined the United States in banning the group as a terrorist organization. The U.S. has increased its pressure on the group recently, placing several sets of sanctions on Hezbollah and its regional backer, Iran.

“The resistance needs your support … because we are in the heart of the struggle,” Nasrallah said. He added that the group will face sanctions with “patience and steadfastness.”

“We can survive this war,” he said.